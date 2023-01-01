Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Short Interest Up 35.0% in December

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the November 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Price Performance

QYLG opened at $22.12 on Friday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $32.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.76.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,763,000.

