GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,900 shares, a drop of 38.7% from the November 30th total of 242,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 62.0 days.

GMOYF remained flat at $18.47 during trading on Friday. GMO internet group has a 52 week low of $16.08 and a 52 week high of $24.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.39.

GMO internet group, Inc provides various Internet services worldwide. It operates through Internet Infrastructure, Online Advertising and Media, Internet Finance, and Cryptocurrency segments. It offers Internet infrastructure services in the areas of domain, hosting, cloud, security, payments, e-commerce support, connection, Website creation support, marketing support, community, contents, app, and IoT.

