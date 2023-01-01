GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Short Interest Up 18.6% in December

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 314,600 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the November 30th total of 265,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp III acquired 2,717,898 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,522,022.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,766,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,869,299.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp III bought 2,717,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,522,022.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 49,766,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,869,299.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blizzard Holdings C. L.P. Cb bought 61,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $485,765.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,428,554 shares in the company, valued at $27,154,147.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 6,280,987 shares of company stock worth $9,769,580. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoHealth
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in GoHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in GoHealth by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 29,150 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in GoHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in GoHealth by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 110,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 24,337 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GoHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000.
GoHealth Trading Up 0.4 %
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Credit Suisse Group set a $7.00 target price on GoHealth in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.
GoHealth Company Profile
GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GoHealth (GOCO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.