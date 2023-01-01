GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Short Interest Up 18.6% in December

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 314,600 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the November 30th total of 265,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp III acquired 2,717,898 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,522,022.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,766,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,869,299.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp III bought 2,717,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,522,022.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 49,766,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,869,299.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blizzard Holdings C. L.P. Cb bought 61,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $485,765.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,428,554 shares in the company, valued at $27,154,147.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 6,280,987 shares of company stock worth $9,769,580. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in GoHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in GoHealth by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 29,150 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in GoHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in GoHealth by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 110,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 24,337 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GoHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000.

NASDAQ GOCO traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $10.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,454. GoHealth has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $63.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.99. The firm has a market cap of $229.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.95.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group set a $7.00 target price on GoHealth in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

