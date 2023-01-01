Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company set a $14.50 target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. Golub Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $16.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.62.

Golub Capital BDC Increases Dividend

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 39.57% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $119.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.03%. This is an increase from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.67%.

Institutional Trading of Golub Capital BDC

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,442,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,578,000 after buying an additional 1,824,642 shares during the period. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,772,000. Ares Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,978,000 after acquiring an additional 497,391 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,997,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 59.3% in the second quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,075,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,420,685,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

