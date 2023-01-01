Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) Short Interest Down 41.6% in December

Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a drop of 41.6% from the November 30th total of 62,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 743,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Good Gaming Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GMER traded down 0.00 on Friday, reaching 0.03. 361,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,696. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 0.04. Good Gaming has a 12 month low of 0.02 and a 12 month high of 0.10.

Get Good Gaming alerts:

About Good Gaming

(Get Rating)

See Also

Good Gaming, Inc operates tournament gaming platform and online destination targeting esports players and participants that want to compete at the high school or college level worldwide. It also develops MicroBuddies, a marketplace that provides players with advanced sorting, searching, and in-game access.

Receive News & Ratings for Good Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.