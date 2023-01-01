Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX) Short Interest Update

Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the November 30th total of 4,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 160,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gores Holdings IX

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHIX. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Gores Holdings IX Stock Performance

GHIX stock remained flat at $9.87 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,580. Gores Holdings IX has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.72.

Gores Holdings IX Company Profile

Gores Holdings IX, Inc focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

