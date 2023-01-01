Governance OHM (GOHM) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $196.16 Million

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 1st. Governance OHM has a market capitalization of $196.16 million and $356,341.66 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Governance OHM token can currently be bought for approximately $2,493.24 or 0.15030315 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Governance OHM has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002753 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $76.65 or 0.00462449 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $492.53 or 0.02971711 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,904.60 or 0.29592029 BTC.
Governance OHM Profile
Governance OHM’s launch date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official message board is olympusdao.medium.com. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Governance OHM’s official website is www.olympusdao.finance.
Buying and Selling Governance OHM
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Governance OHM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Governance OHM using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Governance OHM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Governance OHM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.