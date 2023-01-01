Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Sold by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,513 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.20% of Green Dot worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 56.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,241,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,122,000 after buying an additional 448,144 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,009,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,128,000 after acquiring an additional 349,720 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,490,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Green Dot by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,842,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,641,000 after purchasing an additional 302,695 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Green Dot by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,918,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,185,000 after purchasing an additional 202,042 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDOT stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.08. Green Dot Co. has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The company has a market cap of $831.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.97.

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Green Dot had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $337.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.52 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GDOT shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Green Dot to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Green Dot to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Green Dot from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. William Blair lowered shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Green Dot from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

