Grin Price Tops $0.0739 on Top Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 31st. Grin has a total market cap of $7.26 million and approximately $866,523.86 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.0739 or 0.00000447 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,535.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.32 or 0.00419216 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00022148 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $146.97 or 0.00888821 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00094709 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.58 or 0.00584111 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00249485 BTC.

About Grin

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

