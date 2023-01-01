Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF) Short Interest Update

Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,800 shares, a decline of 43.5% from the November 30th total of 404,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 134.6 days.
Grupo Herdez Price Performance
Shares of Grupo Herdez stock remained flat at 2.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is 1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is 1.70. Grupo Herdez has a 12 month low of 1.18 and a 12 month high of 2.18.
About Grupo Herdez
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grupo Herdez (GUZOF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Herdez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Herdez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.