Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF) Short Interest Update

Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,800 shares, a decline of 43.5% from the November 30th total of 404,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 134.6 days.

Shares of Grupo Herdez stock remained flat at 2.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is 1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is 1.70. Grupo Herdez has a 12 month low of 1.18 and a 12 month high of 2.18.

Grupo Herdez, SAB. de C.V., a food company, engages in the manufacture, purchase, distribution, and marketing of canned and packed food products in Mexico and internationally. It provides mushrooms, vegetable juices, mayonnaise, honey, mustard, moles, tomato puree, jams, pastas, homemade sauces, ice creams, tea, soy sauce, tuna, coffee, spices, pasta sauces, hot sauces, ketchup, canned chilies, vegetables, olives, nopalitos, guacamole, sauces, enchilada sauces, taco sauce, chiles, tortillas, mayonnaise, marmalades, and organic products under the Aires de Campo, Barilla, Blasón, Búfalo, Cielito Querido Café, Del Fuerte, Doña María, Embasa, Helados Nestlé, Herdez, McCormick, Moyo, Nutrisa, La Victoria, Wholly Guacamole, Yemina, Carlota, ChiChi's, Don Miguel, Nutrisa, Nestlé Ice Cream, Cielito Dear Coffee, and Moyo brands.

