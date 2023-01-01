Guild of Guardians (GOG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $241,122.52

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Guild of Guardians has a total market capitalization of $16.62 million and approximately $241,122.52 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Guild of Guardians has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. One Guild of Guardians token can currently be bought for about $0.0573 or 0.00000345 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Guild of Guardians Token Profile

Guild of Guardians’ launch date was May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Guild of Guardians is www.guildofguardians.com. The official message board for Guild of Guardians is guildofguardians.medium.com.

Guild of Guardians Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guild of Guardians directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guild of Guardians should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Guild of Guardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

