GXChain Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $302.56 Million (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One GXChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001916 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a market capitalization of $302.56 million and $3,069.15 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GXChain has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007705 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00027524 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004329 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00007461 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000051 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GXChain

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

