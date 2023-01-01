H2O DAO Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (H2O)

H2O DAO (H2O) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 1st. H2O DAO has a market capitalization of $25.86 million and $143,555.53 worth of H2O DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, H2O DAO has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One H2O DAO token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000693 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.71 or 0.00462129 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000194 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.33 or 0.02917791 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,908.60 or 0.29571559 BTC.

H2O DAO Profile

H2O DAO’s genesis date was February 27th, 2022. H2O DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,728,944 tokens. H2O DAO’s official Twitter account is @h2o_homes and its Facebook page is accessible here. H2O DAO’s official website is h2o.homes.

H2O DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A decentralized traffic distribution platform that provides community members with the latest blockchain industry information and industry benefits.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as H2O DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire H2O DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy H2O DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

