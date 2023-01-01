Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF) Short Interest Update

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 643,000 shares, a drop of 44.9% from the November 30th total of 1,168,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,430.0 days.

Hainan Meilan International Airport Stock Performance

HMCTF stock remained flat at $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.63. Hainan Meilan International Airport has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $2.92.

Get Hainan Meilan International Airport alerts:

About Hainan Meilan International Airport

(Get Rating)

See Also

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses at the Haikou Meilan International Airport in Haikou, the People's Republic of China. Its aeronautical business includes the provision of terminal facilities, ground handling services, and passenger services.

Receive News & Ratings for Hainan Meilan International Airport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hainan Meilan International Airport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.