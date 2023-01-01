H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 559,100 shares, an increase of 48.7% from the November 30th total of 376,100 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Performance

Shares of HEES stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.40. 270,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,729. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. H&E Equipment Services has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $47.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.11.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.19. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $324.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.40 million. Research analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is 29.97%.

HEES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other H&E Equipment Services news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 6,958 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $279,085.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,001.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.

