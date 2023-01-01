Head-To-Head Survey: Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) vs. Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI)

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) and Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Rating) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Pampa Energía has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aqua Power Systems has a beta of 7.53, suggesting that its share price is 653% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.1% of Pampa Energía shares are held by institutional investors. 55.5% of Pampa Energía shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pampa Energía 0 1 1 0 2.50 Aqua Power Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Pampa Energía and Aqua Power Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Pampa Energía currently has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential downside of 27.99%. Given Pampa Energía’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Pampa Energía is more favorable than Aqua Power Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Pampa Energía and Aqua Power Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pampa Energía 21.38% 18.32% 8.66% Aqua Power Systems N/A -162.11% -84.88%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pampa Energía and Aqua Power Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pampa Energía $1.51 billion 1.17 $273.00 million $6.92 4.62 Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A $560,000.00 N/A N/A

Pampa Energía has higher revenue and earnings than Aqua Power Systems.

Summary

Pampa Energía beats Aqua Power Systems on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pampa Energía

Pampa Energía S.A., an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm. The company has an installed electricity generation capacity of approximately 4,970 megawatts; and 21,414 kilometers of high voltage electricity transmission network in Argentina. It is also involved in the exploration and production of oil and gas. In addition, the company offers petrochemicals, such as styrene, synthetic rubber, and polystyrene. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 12.625 thousands of barrels of oil and LNG, as well as 24.537 millions of cubic meters of natural gas; owned a refinery with an installed capacity of approximately 25.8 thousand barrels per day; and operated a network of 92 gas stations. The company was formerly known as Pampa Holding S.A. and changed its name to Pampa Energía S.A. in September 2008. Pampa Energía S.A. was incorporated in 1945 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About Aqua Power Systems

Aqua Power Systems Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to engage in merger or acquisition opportunities. Previously, it was focused on the goal of developing solar energy collection farms on commercial and/or industrial buildings located on distressed, blighted, and/or underutilized commercial land in North Carolina and other southern states of the United States. The company was formerly known as NC Solar Inc. and changed its name to Aqua Power Systems Inc. in August 2014. Aqua Power Systems Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Winter Park, Florida.

