Healthcare Trust, Inc. (HTIA) to Issue Dividend of $0.46 on January 17th

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, December 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.4609 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th.
Healthcare Trust Price Performance
NASDAQ HTIA opened at $20.99 on Friday. Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $19.17 and a one year high of $26.68.
About Healthcare Trust
