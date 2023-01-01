Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) Short Interest Update

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,704,200 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the November 30th total of 2,301,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,408.4 days.

Hengan International Group Stock Performance

Hengan International Group stock remained flat at $5.20 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average of $4.49. Hengan International Group has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $5.20.

Hengan International Group Company Profile

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

