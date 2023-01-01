Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) Short Interest Update

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,704,200 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the November 30th total of 2,301,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,408.4 days.
Hengan International Group Stock Performance
Hengan International Group stock remained flat at $5.20 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average of $4.49. Hengan International Group has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $5.20.
Hengan International Group Company Profile
