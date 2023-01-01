Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Bought by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,274 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the quarter. Hess makes up 1.8% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 563.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Hess in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Hess by 19.0% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Hess in the third quarter valued at $1,940,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Hess by 61.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,946,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $524,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,080 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on HES shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Hess from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hess in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on Hess from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Hess from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.54.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $141.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.78. Hess Co. has a one year low of $73.41 and a one year high of $149.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.65.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Hess had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 25.57%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $7,724,925.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at $11,251,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,554.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at $11,251,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

