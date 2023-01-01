High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Acquires 11,000 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $79,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $106,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $142,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $163,000.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $27.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.25. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.01.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend
