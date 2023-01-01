High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Acquires 345 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 178,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,638,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 106,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,280,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,075,000 after purchasing an additional 235,892 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $46.44 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $50.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.78.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.