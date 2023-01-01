High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 72,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 2.9% of High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,259,316,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,177,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,435,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,700 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,506,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,270,000 after acquiring an additional 495,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,166.6% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 513,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,483,000 after acquiring an additional 473,175 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $108.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.91. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $115.66.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.