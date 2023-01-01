High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Has $398,000 Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 20,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 88,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,966,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VTI opened at $191.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.40. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

