High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Increases Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,660 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COWZ. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8,094.7% in the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 248,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after buying an additional 245,512 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $7,619,000. WBI Investments Inc. raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 46.2% in the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 12,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resource Planning Group acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $743,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $46.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.59.

