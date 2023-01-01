High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,600 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,003 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GSK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the second quarter worth $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK by 119.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in GSK by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GSK opened at $35.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.45. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 37.88%. Equities analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3695 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s payout ratio is 15.20%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.12) to GBX 1,500 ($18.10) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,975 ($23.84) to GBX 1,550 ($18.71) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,650 ($19.91) to GBX 1,535 ($18.53) in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,583.57.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

