High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Sells 3,027 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,583 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,027 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 5.5% in the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.8% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 22,303 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 31,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ INTC opened at $26.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.52. The stock has a market cap of $109.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.75. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTC. KGI Securities raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $30.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

