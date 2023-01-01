Hooked Protocol 24 Hour Volume Hits $34.73 Million (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Hooked Protocol token can now be purchased for about $1.31 or 0.00007905 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Hooked Protocol has a total market cap of $65.69 million and $34.73 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hooked Protocol Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io.

Buying and Selling Hooked Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.22553116 USD and is up 5.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $14,120,820.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hooked Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hooked Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

