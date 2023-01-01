Hop Protocol One Day Trading Volume Reaches $101,245.04 (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. During the last week, Hop Protocol has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hop Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0701 or 0.00000423 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hop Protocol has a market cap of $110.45 million and $101,245.04 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hop Protocol Profile

Hop Protocol’s genesis date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

