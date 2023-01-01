Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Sold by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,202 shares during the period. Horizon Therapeutics Public comprises 2.5% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $34,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 649,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.9% in the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 88,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 16.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 28,352 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total value of $3,159,830.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,074,136.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

HZNP has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.42.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $113.80 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $57.84 and a 52 week high of $117.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.11. The company has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.25. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $925.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.93 million. Equities analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

