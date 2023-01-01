HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) Given a €112.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €112.00 ($119.15) price target on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($132.98) target price on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of ETR HBH opened at €77.25 ($82.18) on Wednesday. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €59.55 ($63.35) and a 1-year high of €140.10 ($149.04). The business has a 50-day moving average of €73.50 and a 200-day moving average of €73.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.89, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35.

About HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. Its stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden hardware/plants.

