Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Buys 13,526 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,526 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 9.6% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $33,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $84.75 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.28 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.68.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

