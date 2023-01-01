Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,619 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 1.0% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $72.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.44. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

