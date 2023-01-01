Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Get Rating) by 67.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,362 shares during the quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LCTU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer purchased a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $4,016,000.

Get BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF alerts:

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA LCTU opened at $42.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.36. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $54.32.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.