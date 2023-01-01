Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Sells 122,957 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,957 shares during the period. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF makes up 1.8% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $6,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FALN opened at $24.61 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $29.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.78.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.