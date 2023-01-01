Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Sells 122,957 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,957 shares during the period. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF makes up 1.8% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $6,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ FALN opened at $24.61 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $29.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.78.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
