Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Short Interest Update

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a growth of 49.3% from the November 30th total of 984,700 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 616,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP Kenneth Gaglione sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $219,070.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,976.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Nat Krishnamurti sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $479,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,134.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kenneth Gaglione sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $219,070.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,976.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Hudson Technologies
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 26,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 23.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 13,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies during the second quarter worth $35,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hudson Technologies Price Performance
Shares of HDSN traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,768. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.21 million, a P/E ratio of 4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.48. Hudson Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $12.46.
Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.00 million. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 74.90% and a net margin of 33.25%. Analysts predict that Hudson Technologies will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hudson Technologies Company Profile
Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.
Featured Articles
