Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 43.7% from the November 30th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:HSQVY traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.03. 16,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,102. Husqvarna AB has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $32.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.88.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Husqvarna AB (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 75 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and cutting and surface preparation equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

