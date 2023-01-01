Iberdrola, S.A. (IBDRY) to Issue Dividend of $0.58 on February 13th

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, December 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.577 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, February 13th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th.

Iberdrola Stock Down 0.4 %

IBDRY opened at $46.76 on Friday. Iberdrola has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $74.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.91 and a 200-day moving average of $42.08.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Iberdrola will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBDRY. Morgan Stanley downgraded Iberdrola from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup downgraded Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Iberdrola from €12.75 ($13.56) to €11.80 ($12.55) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Iberdrola from €14.00 ($14.89) to €14.10 ($15.00) in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

