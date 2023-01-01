Infinity Lithium Co. Limited (ASX:INF) Insider Buys A$110,000.00 in Stock

Infinity Lithium Co. Limited (ASX:INF – Get Rating) insider Remy Welschinger purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$110,000.00 ($74,324.32).

Remy Welschinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 5th, Remy Welschinger purchased 500,000 shares of Infinity Lithium stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.19 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$92,500.00 ($62,500.00).

Infinity Lithium Corporation Limited engages in the evaluation and exploration of lithium properties in Australia and Spain. The company holds 75% interest in the San José Lithium project located in the Extremadura, Spain. It also produces battery grade lithium hydroxide. The company was formerly known as Plymouth Minerals Limited and changed its name to Infinity Lithium Corporation Limited in March 2018.

