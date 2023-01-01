Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) Insider Sells $12,355.86 in Stock

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) insider William D. Pitchford sold 2,123 shares of Inotiv stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $12,355.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,976.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Inotiv Price Performance

Inotiv stock opened at $4.94 on Friday. Inotiv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $42.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $126.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inotiv

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOTV. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Inotiv by 199.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 518,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,744,000 after buying an additional 345,376 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Inotiv by 124.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 432,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after buying an additional 239,674 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Inotiv by 431.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 258,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 210,004 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Inotiv during the first quarter worth about $4,234,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,454,000. 52.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Inotiv Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOTV shares. Lake Street Capital cut Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Inotiv in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Inotiv from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

