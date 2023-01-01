Insider Buying: Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON) CFO Buys $10,081.80 in Stock

Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Rating) CFO John Paul Lorbiecki bought 22,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $10,081.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 22,404 shares in the company, valued at $10,081.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Aclarion Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACON opened at $0.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.90. Aclarion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $4.05.

Get Aclarion alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aclarion

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aclarion stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 78,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 1.00% of Aclarion as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aclarion Company Profile

Aclarion, Inc, a healthcare technology company, develops software application for magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It offers NOCISCAN-LS Post-Processor suite comprising NOCICALC-LS that receives and processes the acquired disc MRS data to calculate levels of degenerative pain biomarkers; and NOCIGRAM-LS, a clinical decision support software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aclarion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclarion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.