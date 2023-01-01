Insider Buying: Aviva plc (LON:AV) Insider Purchases £5,482.76 in Stock

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Rating) insider Pippa Lambert acquired 1,213 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 452 ($5.45) per share, with a total value of £5,482.76 ($6,616.90).

Aviva Stock Down 0.9 %

LON AV opened at GBX 442.80 ($5.34) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.41 billion and a PE ratio of 4,428.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 438.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 422.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Get Aviva alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AV. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 564 ($6.81) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.52) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 485 ($5.85) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aviva from GBX 420 ($5.07) to GBX 510 ($6.15) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Aviva from GBX 510 ($6.15) to GBX 535 ($6.46) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aviva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 520.57 ($6.28).

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.