Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $927,823.15 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,357 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.95, for a total value of $927,823.15. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,685,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,491,961.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $216.59 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.11 and a twelve month high of $343.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 76.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $468.20 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Morningstar by 35.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Morningstar by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Morningstar in the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Morningstar by 0.6% in the third quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Morningstar by 3.5% in the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Morningstar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

