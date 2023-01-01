International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Short Interest Update

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 875,500 shares, a growth of 44.9% from the November 30th total of 604,400 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 412,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

In related news, Director John Rincon sold 20,500 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $451,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,445 shares in the company, valued at $582,847.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMXI. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,630,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,662,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,688,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 702,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,383,000 after acquiring an additional 285,104 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 154.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 445,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after acquiring an additional 270,864 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMXI traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.37. 610,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,112. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.15 million, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. International Money Express has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $27.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.91.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $140.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.35 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 42.07%. On average, research analysts predict that International Money Express will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

