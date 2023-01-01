Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Shares Acquired by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.40% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 864,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,070,000 after acquiring an additional 332,326 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 796,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,078,000 after acquiring an additional 47,825 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 603,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,415,000 after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 405,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,957,000 after acquiring an additional 54,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 195,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 9,146 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF alerts:

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

PCEF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.12. The company had a trading volume of 752,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,059. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 1 year low of $17.16 and a 1 year high of $24.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.84.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.