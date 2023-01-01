Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Sold by Augustine Asset Management Inc.

Augustine Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 341,336 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Augustine Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 334.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 46,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 35,434 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 57,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 145.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 17,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 44.8% during the third quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 568,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 175,757 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PDBC stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.09.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $1.928 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 13.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.