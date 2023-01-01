Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Shares Sold by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 92.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 107.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at $80,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $288.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,867. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $248.94 and a twelve month high of $322.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.32.

