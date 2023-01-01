Invitoken (INVI) One Day Volume Hits $84,039.63

Invitoken (INVI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Invitoken has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion and approximately $84,039.63 worth of Invitoken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Invitoken has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Invitoken token can currently be bought for about $1.61 or 0.00009705 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Invitoken Profile

Invitoken was first traded on December 27th, 2012. Invitoken’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Invitoken is www.invitree.io. Invitoken’s official Twitter account is @invitoken. The official message board for Invitoken is medium.com/invitoken.

Buying and Selling Invitoken

According to CryptoCompare, “INVI TOKEN of INVITREE is an invitation commerce project in South Korea which has created a new commercial paradigm of invitation commerce. It operates a total of 9 premium lounges including department stores and luxury halls.INVITREE is an invite-based commerce platform for customers of card companies and retailers who hope to enjoy premium life at a reasonable price. It operates various programs to ehance the dignity and value of those invited through travel, culture and household beauty appliances. It provides luxury services, based on convenience and reliability, to members of Invitree and customers who want to make purchases of regional premium brands.INVITREE offers a premium concierge service where sellers with expertise in luxury goods visit the places the VIP customers want and help to check and purchase the products.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invitoken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invitoken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Invitoken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

