IOST Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $6.01 Million (IOST)

IOST (IOST) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. IOST has a market cap of $128.61 million and $6.01 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOST coin can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IOST has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOST Profile

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,588,745,668 coins. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOST is iost.io.

Buying and Selling IOST

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps.IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform.Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour.”

