IPVERSE One Day Volume Reaches $30,588.62 (IPV)

IPVERSE (IPV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 1st. IPVERSE has a market capitalization of $467.10 million and $30,588.62 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IPVERSE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IPVERSE has traded down 9.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IPVERSE Profile

IPVERSE’s launch date was February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official website is ipverse.io. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IPVERSE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators' creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

