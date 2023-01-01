iSelect Limited (ASX:ISU) Insider Sells A$60,000.00 in Stock

iSelect Limited (ASX:ISU – Get Rating) insider Broderick (Brodie) Arnhold sold 200,000 shares of iSelect stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.20), for a total value of A$60,000.00 ($40,540.54).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.18.

iSelect Limited provides online comparison and purchase services for insurance, utilities, and personal finance products in Australia. The company operates through four segments: Health, Life and General Insurance, Energy and Telecommunications, and Other. It offers comparison services for private health, life, car, pet, travel, business, and home and contents insurances, as well as overseas visitors cover products; and provides home, car, personal, and business loans, as well as income protection products and credit cards.

